Say it ain't so!

TOWIE stars Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks have had one of the most tumultuous reality TV relationships EVER.

After a fiery on-screen break up earlier this year (following a load of rows and THAT sexting scandal), the pair decided to give their romance one last shot in June.

But after just a few months, now it looks like it could all be over once again after reports emerged that the pair’s arguing had become too much.

‘Megan and Pete have given their relationship everything – but it still hasn’t been enough,’ a source told The Sun.

‘After an amazing start they have been arguing a lot again and neither of them can handle the stress and pressure of constant rows.

‘They are constantly falling out – there’s no guarantee that they won’t rekindle again.’ Aw, how sad it that?

And the famous pair haven’t done much to squash the rumours, as 25-year-old Megan recently stayed at home while Pete joined the rest of his TOWIE pals in Dublin.

Some of the Essex cast – including Gemma Collins and Tommy Mallett – flew out to Ireland earlier this week to resume filming for the ITVBe show after a two week break.

Essex lad Pete, kept his fans up to date during his time in the city and Tweeted on Thursday: ‘Well Dublin has been short and sweet…home time!’.

However, it looks like wannabe country singer Megan didn’t join her beau as she decided to stay back in Blighty for some meetings instead.

Sharing a photo from London with her 2million followers, Megan looked relaxed in jeans and a leather jacket which she paired with the caption: ‘Quick trip into Kensington… #meetingvibing.’

Quick trip into Kensington… #meetingvibing 😎 A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

But despite choosing to avoid the trip away with Pete, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the star IS still using the £2k designer handbag he bought her just two weeks ago for her birthday – which was the last time the pair were pictured together. Hmmm…

Although neither of the stars have addressed the split rumours, we’re sure this isn’t the last we’ll hear of Pegan.