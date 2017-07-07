Fans go wild as TOWIE’s Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks CONFIRM reunion

In case the loved-up holiday together wasn't enough evidence…

As probably the most fiery TOWIE couple the show has ever seen – Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks have been through A LOT.

There was Pete’s sexting scandal, rumours of cheating and not to mention THAT massive street row – so we were all pretty convinced it was finally over between these two.

But after the latest series of the ITVBe reality show came to a dramatic end back in April, Pegan have been keeping us all guessing about their relationship especially after jetting off to America together last month.

And now it looks like the pair have FINALLY acknowledged a reunion after Celebrity Big Brother star, Megan posted a loved up throwback shot of her on/off beau on Friday.

Sharing the cute snap with her 1.9 million Instagram followers, the Essex lady can be seen posing with 28-year-old Pete as they both pout at the mirror.

Next to the couples photo, Megs – who’s still in the US filming her brand new reality show ‘There’s Something About Megan’ – wrote: ‘As I’m going to bed, your just waking up. Missing ya @p_wicks01’.

N’aww! And fans of the couple were quick to gush over the new photo, with one excited follower writing: ‘@megan_mckenna_ you two are made for each other x’, and another added: ‘This just made my day’.

A third fan left a lengthy comment which read: ‘This makes me so happy I’m just watching the parts of towie where you guys are just together and it makes me happy you two are perfect together minus your faults you can see how happy you make each other’.

While a fourth simply responded: ‘KNEW IT!’ You and us, both…

