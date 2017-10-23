Sunday's episode got very heated

After a roller-coaster 12 months, TOWIE fans watched on as Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks put an end to their turbulent romance on Sunday.

Now, we love Pegan and we were kinda hoping they’d live happily ever after – but we almost feel relieved for the Essex pair now they’ve finally split.

The reality-star duo called time on their complicated relationship AGAIN after Pete confirmed to his pals that he was ‘officially single’ last week – (we’ve heard that before).

But following that very awkward dinner date, now it looks like there really is no going back for the pair as the latest installment of TOWIE saw Pete talking to best mate James Lock about rumours that Megan had cheated on him with her ex.

Although Megan insisted she was single and ‘hadn’t done anything wrong’, a very angry Pete was later heard declaring: ‘I never want to see her again, I never want to talk about her again… f** her.’ Errrr… ouch!

And after Pete’s brutal words, ITVBe viewers took to Twitter to share their relief over the break up, as one wrote: ‘THANK GOD Pete is actually talking some sense for once, he knows exactly what’s up. Hope he actually moves on this time.’

‘Megan and Pete were the definition of a toxic relationship,’ another said.



A third commented: ‘Megan and Pete are so draining to watch I just cannot # TOWIE’.

While a fourth agreed: ‘Omfg Megan and Pete have been on and off for ages now, should’ve been done ages ago now # TOWIE’.

Despite agreeing to ‘keep things civil this time’, the ex-couple found themselves in a heated row after it was claimed Megan had cheated on Pete with her former flame Harry Eden – something which she’s always denied.

However, following the rumours it was recently revealed the Ex On The Beach star will be leaving TOWIE as Megan told The Sun: ‘I’ve absolutely loved my time on TOWIE, although this series has been emotionally draining so I need a break from all the drama and lies.’

Aw we’ll miss you, Megs! But we have a feeling there’s going to be plenty more Pegan drama before she films her final scenes…