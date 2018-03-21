You won't BELIEVE how different she looks...

We can’t believe it’s been more than eight years since Sam Faiers burst onto our screens as TOWIE‘s resident blonde bombshell and Mark Wright‘s on/off girlfriend.

When the ITVBe show first started, the Essex lady was all wrapped up in a love triangle with Mark and his long term GF Lauren Goodger. Those were the days…

But over the years, as Sam has grown up she’s become a celebrity in her own right, is an entrepreneur and now has her very own TV series, The Mummy Diaries.

Sam’s life changed when met her boyfriend Paul Knightley back in 2014 at TOWIE hotspot Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell, just after her split from former co-star Joey Essex.

Side note: Remember when those two were the hottest couple in the South East?

Anyway, things moved seriously fast between Sam and Paul as ten months later they announced they were expecting their first baby.

Sam welcomed little Paul – named after his dad – in December 2015, and just two months later her first show The Baby Diaries aired on ITVBe, documenting the telly star’s pregnancy and birth.

After the show was a MASSIVE hit, the little family brought back The Mummy Diaries for a second series and the whole nation fell in love with Baby Paul.

And three quickly became four when the Essex couple announced they were expecting their second baby together in July 2017. Welcome to the world Rosie…

Nowadays, 27-year-old Sam has been so successful she’s even launched another series of The Mummy Diaries starring alongside her sister Billie Faiers and fiance Greg Shepherd.

So, let’s take a look back at where it all began for Sam…