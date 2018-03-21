You won't BELIEVE how different she looks...
We can’t believe it’s been more than eight years since Sam Faiers burst onto our screens as TOWIE‘s resident blonde bombshell and Mark Wright‘s on/off girlfriend.
When the ITVBe show first started, the Essex lady was all wrapped up in a love triangle with Mark and his long term GF Lauren Goodger. Those were the days…
READ MORE CELEB NEWS
But over the years, as Sam has grown up she’s become a celebrity in her own right, is an entrepreneur and now has her very own TV series, The Mummy Diaries.
Sam’s life changed when met her boyfriend Paul Knightley back in 2014 at TOWIE hotspot Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell, just after her split from former co-star Joey Essex.
More: Sam Faiers and Ferne McCann: Why they REALLY fell out
Side note: Remember when those two were the hottest couple in the South East?
Anyway, things moved seriously fast between Sam and Paul as ten months later they announced they were expecting their first baby.
Sam welcomed little Paul – named after his dad – in December 2015, and just two months later her first show The Baby Diaries aired on ITVBe, documenting the telly star’s pregnancy and birth.
After the show was a MASSIVE hit, the little family brought back The Mummy Diaries for a second series and the whole nation fell in love with Baby Paul.
And three quickly became four when the Essex couple announced they were expecting their second baby together in July 2017. Welcome to the world Rosie…
Nowadays, 27-year-old Sam has been so successful she’s even launched another series of The Mummy Diaries starring alongside her sister Billie Faiers and fiance Greg Shepherd.
So, let’s take a look back at where it all began for Sam…
Sam Faiers October 2010
Sam joined TOWIE as a fresh-faced party girl in the first ever series.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers January 2011
We reckon pink is definitely her colour…
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers August 2011
The telly star looked as glam as ever in the second series of the show – where she first hooked up with co-star Joey Essex.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers September 2011
After ditching her trademark blonde locks, Sam looked completely different.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers March 2012
Does Sam’s short hairdo remind anyone else of Mark Wright’s mum, Carol?
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers November 2012
When Sam launched her boutique ‘Minnies’ with sister Billie, she had her long blonde hair back.
Credit: David Hartley/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers February 2013
Sam has always been a fan of fake tan.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers November 2013
As her ex Joey Essex entered the I’m A Celebrity Jungle, Sam appeared on This Morning to chat about their turbulent relationship.
Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers January 2014
The star was a massive hit in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but later opened up about losing a stone and a half during the show after being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers July 2014
Sam looked fresh faced with barely any make up on as she got back to a healthy weight.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers January 2015
The star put her glad rags on for the National Television Awards.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers July 2015
After brightening her image with some highlights, Sam looked amazing in red at the Magic Mike XXL premiere.
Credit: David Fisher/REX Shutterstock
Sam Faiers December 2015
Sam went darker again after falling pregnant with first son Paul.
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers February 2016
Talking about The Baby Diaries, the reality star was glowing during an appearance on Lorraine.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers October 2016
The former TOWIE babe looks happier than ever in this snap.
Credit: Rex
Sam Faiers March 2017
Ahead of the return of Baby Diaries, Sam revealed she was moving out of Essex into Hertfordshire.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers November 2017
Pregnant with baby number two, the star rocked the ITV Gala red carpet.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Faiers March 2018
All grown up! We can’t believe how much Sam has changed.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock