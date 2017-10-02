Twitter is NOT a fan of Myles after Sunday evening's episode

TOWIE may have only been back a few weeks, but it looks like our favourite Essex stars are already causing a load of drama.

And it’s newbie Myles Barnett who’s found himself at the centre of it after an epic bust up with his girlfriend Courtney Green‘s best mate, Chloe Meadows.

In case you missed it, last week Courtney and Myles clashed over him spending time with his friends.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The usually loved-up couple faced a bit of relationship trouble as Courtney insisted she should be Myles’ priority – while the Essex lad voiced his issues with Courtney’s BFF Chloe ‘meddling’ in their relationship.

But tensions hit an all new high when Myles came to blows with blonde beauty Chloe during a night out in London. And it did NOT go well…

As Chloe confronted Myles about his feelings, things soon heated up and she blasted: ‘You’ve gone around everyone b**ching about it like a little girl and a you have made used this massive tension for no reason.’.

More: TOWIE DRAMA! Gemma Collins’s showdown over Jon Clark and Lauren Pope

Not done there, she slammed: ‘If you don’t want me to have an opinion on your relationship don’t speak to my best friend like absolute sh**, swear and holla at her and not expect me to go: “Myles don’t speak to me like that”‘.

But after Chloe branded Myles ‘manipulative’ and ‘fake’ (ouch), things soon turned even nastier when Myles suggested that his best mate, Taylor wasn’t happy in his relationship with Chloe.

And following the epic war of words it looks like the British public have some very strong opinions on the episode, with many blasting Myles as ‘smug’ and a ‘snake’.

More: ‘Best TOWIE couple!’ Fans go wild as Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou celebrate relationship landmark in CUTEST way

‘My opinion has changed of myles such a smug pr*ck #towie‘, slammed one viewer.

Another agreed: ‘I actually HATE @myles_barnett i have completely changed my opinions on him what a horrible person he truly is #TOWIE love @Chloemeadows’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Eeeek! We have a feeling this isn’t the last we’re going to hear of this argument…