Chris has revealed the real reason why he's been axed

TOWIE may have been off our screens for a few months, but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped talking about it.

Nope, with filming set to kick off again soon in Essex, the rumour mill has been non stop as to which stars will be returning and which stars won’t… Eeek!

But after we reported that Chris Clark wouldn’t be back on the popular ITVBe show, he’s now confirmed his exit putting it down to a ‘mutual’ decision between him and show producers.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Speaking to OK! Online about the rumoured ‘cull’ of seven TOWIE cast members, 23-year-old Chris revealed he’s left on ‘good terms’ with bosses after two years and hinted that the door is ‘always open’ for him to make a comeback.

‘We have ended on such good terms, they have always said to me that the door is always open and there’s always that connection with my brother [Jon Clark],’ he said.

‘If he ever needed me, or he needed someone to comfort him in a scene, or anything like that, or if he’s having a tough time – I would be happy to!

More: OMG! Gemma Collins shares hilarious TOWIE throwback clips – and she looks SO different!

‘That’s nice about the fact it was mutual, because there was no dissing.

‘So the door is always open, I think if Jonathan ever needs me, I would be there for him – never say never!’

However, despite insisting that there’s no hard feelings between him and TOWIE bosses, the reality pro did hint that his relationship with fellow cast member Amber Dowding played a big part.

‘It’s very dramatic and it plays on people’s relationships, and I’m quite stable in my relationship with Amber’, he said.

‘We’ve just moved out and everything is going well. I just feel like I couldn’t bring anything else to the table, as in dramatically.’ Interesting…

And it looks like Amber and Chris aren’t the only stars to be shown the TOWIE door, as show favourites Mike Hassini, Jack Rigden, Jordan Brook, Maddie Hooper and Ruby Lacey are also thought to be leaving when filming starts up again in March.

We desperate to find out!