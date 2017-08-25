The pair sparked romance rumours after being spotted on a date last week

We’ve seen a lot of unexpected TOWIE romances over the years.

Chloe Sims and Mario Falcone enjoyed some secret dates a few years back, Kate Wright and former footie player Rio Ferdinand recently went public with their unexpected relationship.

And just last week show veteran Lauren Pope and cheeky chap Jon Clark were rumoured to be getting it on.

But we think it’s safe to say NOTHING compares to the unlikely romance of DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles and former Essex star and Mario Falcone‘s ex, Pascal Craymer.

Yup, the new couple first sparked relationship rumours last week when they were spotted sipping wine over a flirty tapas meal.

The TV star and reality babe – who reportedly met through mutual friends – were snapped walking arm-in-arm as they left the fancy dinner in London. Ooo la la.

And now a representative for Pascal has confirmed they are indeed an item, telling The Sun: ‘It’s very early days. They had a wonderful night. Let’s see what happens.’

A source then revealed: ‘Things between Nick and Pascal are going really well. There’s no pressure, they’re taking things slow and seeing how things go, but there’s definitely another evening out in the pipeline.’

Before adding: ‘Nick is quite private and has been cautious about rushing into anything new, but Pascal is really fun and they had a great time last week.’

‘It’s a big thing for Nick to go on a public date as he’s been very cautious in the past, since finally separating from his wife Jessica.’

Telly star Nick split from his wife of three years, Jessica Moor in 2015.

The pair reunited and split again last year and share a three-year-old son, Eddie together.

Meanwhile model Pascal used to date TOWIE lothario Mario and was introduced onto the hit ITVBe show as his girlfriend in 2013 before the pair swiftly split.

We’re VERY excited about this potential love story, excuse us while we go and choose the blingiest wedding hat we can find…