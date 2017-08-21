TOWIE is BACK! Here’s 8 questions we have ahead of the new series…

SO many questions

It’s been a long, hard, Essex-less summer for us diehard TOWIE fans.

And the recent bleak weather is a metaphor for how we all feel inside without the likes of Gemma Collins and Megan McKenna strutting around Brentwood screaming ‘shuuuut uppp’ at the top of their lungs.

Luckily, things are about to hot up over on ITVBe as the new series of everyone’s favourite reality show is BACK – and the cast are kicking things off in sunny Marbella. Well, where else?

And while we can’t wait for the whole gang to be back on our telly boxes causing dramz and getting aggy with each other, there are A LOT of questions we just NEED answering when the new series starts in September.

There were so many cliffhangers back in May we can barely remember them all, not to mention all the off-screen drama the cast have been caught up in…

Why are ex-BFF’s Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims no longer mates?

Essex OG Chloe recently revealed that her and former best mate, Pete’s friendship is completely done, finito, no more… *Sighs*.

But after hinting their fall out could have been something to do with Pete’s reunion with on/off girlfriend Megan McKenna, Chloe has kept her cards pretty close to her chest when it comes to spilling the beans.

We need the nitty gritty details, was there a big bust-up? Have brutal, irreparable insults been thrown? We may be about to find out.

What REALLY happened with Lauren Pope and Dan Edgar?

When we left these two last series, they were looking VERY cosy at Dan’s beach-themed finale party…

And with Dan later revealing he’d taken the 34-year-old beauty out for a drink when the cameras stopped rolling – we were ready to throw on our white stilettos and tiny tube dresses for a full-on Essex wedding.

Unfortunately, it looks like it wasn’t to be as Lauren has now been linked with co-star Jon Clark – reportedly leaving Dan a little bit annoyed, which brings us to…

How on earth did Lauren Pope and Jon Clark start dating?

Yup, they may be a bit of a shock couple – but according to reports, love has started to blossom between Lauren and Jon during shooting and members of the cast apparently think it could turn into something serious. Weird, right?

Devon-born beauty Lauren is said to have ‘fallen’ for 27-year-old Jon and the pair have been enjoying ‘intimate’ dates together. Ooo la la.

But seriously, how did this happen?

😉 #Marbella A post shared by Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Is Amber Turner still hung up on Dan?

And we can’t talk about Dan Edgar without mentioning THIS face from his formrt fling Amber when she saw him snuggling up with Lauren at the beach party… Awks!

But after Lauren gave Lothario, Dan the elbow to pursue things with Jon – apparently Amber and Dan started hooking up again.

Unfortunately this didn’t last long and Dan revealed he’d dumped the blonde beauty because she was after a relationship.

‘She definitely wanted to settle with me so I had to cut ties,’ he told The Sun.

Before adding: ‘She was a bit heartbroken – it got to a stage where she really liked me but it would take a lot for me to sacrifice being single..’ Err… ouch!

Has Bobby Norris found the man of his dreams yet?

Ever since he strutted onto our screens looking like Gok Wan‘s long lost brother back in 2012, we’ve been desperate for Bobby to find love.

And after singing up to Celebs Go Dating earlier this year, we’ve got our fingers crossed that the Essex star has jetted off to Spain with a man on his arm.

And is James ‘Arg’ Argent still single?

But Bobby isn’t the only TOWIE lad to have signed up to the E4 dating show as Mark Wright‘s best pal, Arg ALSO tried his luck at finding a woman to settle down with.

After breaking up with long-term girlfriend and co-star, Lydia Bright last summer and then checking himself into rehab to deal with his addiction issues in January, Arg is now back on top form.

The Essex veteran has also been snapped on a few dates with a mystery blonde, so has he managed to find love?

Never done the whole navy blue & black thing but I thought I'd give it a go lol! Thanks @strawberry_glow my tan is on Fleek haha. #whistle #dickiebowkindofguy A post shared by James "Arg" Argent (@real_arg) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

How many arguments have Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks had?

Their bitter break-up was the biggest storyline of last series, with Pete clashing with best mates Tommy Mallett and Chloe Sims over his split.

However now that Pegan are once more, we can’t imagine this fiery pair’s relationship has been smooth sailing since their reunion.

And we can’t WAIT to see what’s been going down…

And finally… How does the GC feel about being a real life national treasure?

Like seriously, is there a greater gift to reality TV than Gemma Collins?

TOWIE would be absolutely nothing without the GC’s dramas, and her telling Arg that he’ll ‘never get this candy’ is the master of all putdowns.

We’ve been appreciating the 36-year-old’s telly gold for years, but in the last few weeks the GC has become a viral sensation with a whole thread of Twitter memes dedicated to the star.

And no doubt, she’s absolutely loving it…

If you have any burning questions that you just can’t wait to find out, let us know @Celebsnow!