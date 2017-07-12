The reality star has been given a second chance
We’ve seen A LOT TOWIE stars come and go over the years.
While some Essex favourites are still busy taking the showbiz world by storm – eg. Mark Wright, Sam Faiers and Amy Childs – there’s a few who have quietly faded back into their normal lives.
Anyone remember the Georgiades twins?
Anyway, every now and then a star from the popular ITVBe show comes back to have another shot at Essex fame.
And that’s exactly what ladies man, Mike Hassini has done.
The 22-year-old was suspended from the show back in August 2016 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving and was found with cocaine in his car.
But now it looks like Mike has been given a second chance by ITV bosses and will be returning to the popular reality show after changing his ways.
A source told The Sun: ‘Mike has come a long way in the last year.
‘He had a lot of growing up to do but he’s focused on himself and has turned over a new leaf.
‘The show is happy to have him back and hopes he can continue to prove he’s a changed man.’
Good on you, Mike!
The Essex hunk has kept himself out of the limelight over the past year following the charges and his suspension from The Only Way Is Essex.
A source said at the time: ‘They’ve had problems with cast members in the past on a variety of things – including drugs and violence.
‘They’d hoped all of that was over given there’s been such a big change in cast in the last couple of years.
‘They’ve taken the quick but considered decision to suspend him until further notice and when things are a bit clearer.’
But after focussing on his health and fitness, Kate Wright‘s pal has used his time away to undergo the mother of all transformations – and has been looking MAJORLY buff on Instagram lately.
Well, we can’t wait to see Mike (and his rock-hard abs) join the rest of the cast as they start filming for the next series in Marbella.