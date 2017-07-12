The reality star has been given a second chance

We’ve seen A LOT TOWIE stars come and go over the years.

While some Essex favourites are still busy taking the showbiz world by storm – eg. Mark Wright, Sam Faiers and Amy Childs – there’s a few who have quietly faded back into their normal lives.

Anyone remember the Georgiades twins?

Anyway, every now and then a star from the popular ITVBe show comes back to have another shot at Essex fame.

And that’s exactly what ladies man, Mike Hassini has done.

The 22-year-old was suspended from the show back in August 2016 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving and was found with cocaine in his car.

But now it looks like Mike has been given a second chance by ITV bosses and will be returning to the popular reality show after changing his ways.

A source told The Sun: ‘Mike has come a long way in the last year.

‘He had a lot of growing up to do but he’s focused on himself and has turned over a new leaf.

‘The show is happy to have him back and hopes he can continue to prove he’s a changed man.’

Good on you, Mike!