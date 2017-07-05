Congratulations are in order for the former TOWIE star

After recently revealing she wants SIX children with boyfriend, Paul Knightley it looks like former TOWIE star, Sam Faiers could be on her way to getting there after announcing she’s pregnant again.

YAY!

The loved-up couple welcomed their first child, baby Paul back in December 2015 and Sam has since made no secret of the fact that she wants to add to her brood.

So it’s no surprise that The Mummy Diaries star is over the moon with the exciting news and took to social media to share it with her fans.

Posting an adorable shot of herself holding one-year-old Paul wearing a crop top and shorts, Sam’s tiny little bump can be seen as she beams up at the tot.

Next the image she wrote: ‘Words can’t describe how excited we are to meet you baby. We love you soo much already.’

Before adding the hashtags: ‘#babynumber2 #2under2‘.

And obviously the reality star’s fans rushed to comment on the beautiful photo, with the announcement racking up 69k likes in under an hour!

‘Congratulations! the best news, so happy for you and your little family! baby paul is the most beautiful thing of course you’ll need to add another’, one excited follower gushed.



Another said: ‘Oh my god!!!!! I’m so happy for you all. Such a lush family @samanthafaiers xx’

A third pondered: ‘Congratulations @samanthafaiers will there be a wedding for us to look forward to or just another beautiful baby :)’

While a fourth asked: ‘OH MY GOD this better mean there’s another mummy diaries!!!’

Oh, we hope so!

In a recent interview, the 26 year old reality pro revealed that she’s after a huge family, telling Closer magazine: ‘I’d love to have more babies! Paul and I want five or six kids in the end.’

Before adding: ‘I want one soon as I think two years is a nice age gap.’

It looks like Sam’s got her wish! And after telling us at Now she’d ‘love a little girl’ we can’t WAIT to find out more about the pair’s new arrival.

Congrats guys! Amazing news.