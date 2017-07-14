When is the new series of TOWIE starting? Here’s everything you need to know!

It's been a long few months without it...

TOWIE may have finished all the way back in April – but that hasn’t stopped us all talking about it CONSTANTLY.

And with the show’s favourite stars giving us almost as much drama off-screen as on-screen, we’re counting down the day until it starts up again.

Has resident ladies man, Dan Edgar settled down with returning OG Lauren Pope? Will newbie Amber Turner finally make up with Chloe Meadows? When will Pegan make a dramatic return?

These are ALL questions we need answering like… now.

Luckily, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to be put out of our misery as the cast will soon be jetting off to Marbella to film the special summer edition of the hit ITVBe show.

So ahead of the nation’s fave reality show returning (finally), here’s everything you need to know about series 21 of The Only Way Is Essex…

When will it start?!

The Marbella episodes are thought to begin filming in August so the series will air in early September. Which means we could soon be seeing more of this from Gem…

Which cast members will be back?

Unfortunately we lost a few Essex faves after last series including Kate Wright, Lydia Bright and her mum, Debbie Douglas. Aww.

However as well TOWIE regulars like Megan McKenna, Gemma Collins and Chloe Sims thought to be returning this summer, the show is also welcoming back a few old faces.

We recently revealed that Mike Hassini will be making a comeback after his shock sacking last year following drink driving charges.

Resident ladies man, Mario Falcone is also rumoured be returning – this time with his fiancée Becky Miesner in tow.

While original cast member and fan favourite, James ‘Arg’ Argent will also be back following his dramatic weight loss during a stint in rehab. Eeeek!

What can we expect?

Last series was basically the ‘Megan and Pete Show’ as viewers watched the former power couple’s bitter break up play out on screen.

But with Megan and Pete confirming they’re definitely back on , we’re sure their rocky relationship is going to get the rest of Essex talking once again.

And one lady who will probably have something to say about it, is Meg’s BFF and new girl, Amber Turner who also faced a load of her own drama last series.

After falling out with her best mate, Chloe Meadows and calling things off with former fling, Dan Edgar – this fiesty star is likely to find herself at the centre of more ‘ag’.

Gemma Collins also got fans talking in her quest to become a mum, as the 36-year-old faced fresh heartache during an appointment at the fertility clinic. Will Gem finally get her happy ending?

We hope so! Now, roll on September…