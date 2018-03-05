SHUUUT UUUUP.

After a long, dark and very very cold winter, we’ve got some AMAZING news for you all – TOWIE is finally back. YAAAAAS.

Get ready for your fave Essex boys and girls to bring ALL the drama for the 22nd series of our fave reality show which is due to air this March.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But with rumours of some huge shake-ups among the cast – including seven former cast members being dramatically axed – we’ve been left with some pretty big questions.

More: OMG! Gemma Collins shares hilarious TOWIE throwback clips – and she looks SO different!

Has Dan Edgar held onto his title as the ultimate ladies man of Brentwood? Are Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green still BFFs? And for goodness sake, when will Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent finally get married and have babies?

Well, luckily we don’t have too much longer to wait, here’s everything you need to know about the latest season of the show.

TOWIE series 22: New cast members



According to The Sun, the bosses over at ITV have recruited two new lads – and they’re no stranger to the limelight.

Firstly, we’d like to introduce you to former Ex On The Beach star and Vicky Pattison‘s ex, Jordan Wright…

Jordan currently works as a personal trainer (explains all the amazing topless shots on his Instagram) and also does some DJ’ing in his spare time, so we reckon he’s going to be up for a party.

And joining hunky Jordan is fellow Ex On The Beach star Dean Ralph – who’s best mates with current cast member Tommy Mallet and ALSO has a famous ex.

Christmas Drinks with the boys 🌲🌲🌲🌲 A post shared by Dean Ralph (@deanralph1) on Dec 15, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Yup, things could be about to get mega awks this series, as electrician and boxer Dean actually dated TOWIE star Jon Clark‘s ex Chloe Crowhurst.

Y’know, THIS Chloe from Love Island…

Anyway, according to The Sun Online, these lads are pretty well known on the Essex scene and they’re also single. Can we sense a new TOWIE romance already?

TOWIE series 22: When will it start?

Well, we might not have an exact start date yet but what we do know is that the cast are reportedly heading out to sunny Barcelona to start filming on March 12.

And considering there’s usually about a one week turnaround until the show airs, it should be very soon.

TOWIE series 22: Where can we watch it?



As usual, you can catch TOWIE over on ITVBe. However, there are a few changes as now there’ll only be one hour-long episode a week – rather than two on Wednesdays and Sundays.

TOWIE series 22: Who’s returning (and who’s not)?



You’ll be glad to hear that Essex favourites including James ‘Arg’ Argent, Pete Wicks, Lauren Pope and of course, The GC will be heading back onto our telly screens.

Lovebirds Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallett and James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou will also be returning along with exes Amber Turner and Dan Edgar.

Holiday days ❤ A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on Jan 11, 2018 at 10:57am PST

Unfortunately, during a huge revamp at the start of the year the likes of Chris Clark, Amber Dowding and Mike Hassini all lost their spot on the show.

Newbies Jack Rigden, Jordan Brook, Maddie Hooper and Ruby Lacey were also cut in the brutal cull. Yikes!

If that wasn’t bad enough, Essex lady Megan McKenna quit TOWIE last October following her messy split from on/off beau Pete Wicks. *Sighs*

Now, roll on the end of March…