There was plenty of the usual relationship dramz in the latest edition of TOWIE but it was Bobby Norris who got everyone talking after his recent nose job.

The reality star left viewers shocked as he unveiled his new look on the show, with many fans accusing him of looking UNRECOGNISABLE following the op.

Bobby, 31, flew to Turkey for a septorhinoplasty last month to help with breathing problems and made his debut appearance on the show since the surgery at a party with Lauren Pope and Chloe Sims.

Whilst the pals only briefly mentioned his new snout when Lauren asked if Gemma Collins had seen it yet, they quickly went on to discuss Lauren’s relationship with Jon Clark but viewers were still seriously distracted by Bobby’s face.

‘Bobby what have you done to your face,’ one asked, whilst another said: ‘WOW Bobby looks like a different person!! #TOWIE’

And one watcher added: ‘Nooo! What’s Bobby done to his face he looked so much better naturally #TOWIE’

Meanwhile another posted: ‘Bobby your face!! You were fine before!! #TOWIE’

The comments kept on coming during the scene…

Others have defended Bobby though and pointed out that it might still look a little unnatural due to swelling.

‘People give bobby a break can you not see his face is still a little swollen after surgery, you know he normally slays @BobbyCNorris #TOWIE,’ one fan tweeted.

It comes after the TV star unveiled the results of his procedure to his Instagram fans last week.

‘So happy with the results from my septorhinoplasty at @elitecosmeticsurgery..,’ Bobby captioned a selfie showing off his new nose.

‘As somebody who has struggled to breath through one side of my nose for so many years, the difference is already unbelievable even though I’m still a bit swollen and bruised.. I can’t thank the amazing team enough for everything!! A*’

So happy with the results from my septorhinoplasty at @elitecosmeticsurgery.. As somebody who has struggled to breath through one side of my nose for so many years, the difference is already unbelievable even though I'm still a bit swollen and bruised.. I can't thank the amazing team enough for everything!! A*

