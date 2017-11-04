The reality TV star and his girlfriend welcomed a daughter

TOWIE star Jake Hall and his girlfriend Missé Beqiri have welcomed their first child into the world – a beautiful baby girl!

The new dad couldn’t wait to show off his new bundle of joy and was quick to introduce her to fans on Instagram by sharing a candid photograph of him in bed clutching onto the hand of his newborn.

Gushing over his new pride and joy he captioned the snap: ‘Welcome to the world my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t be more proud of you. I love you so much! If only words could describe how I feel.’

His TOWIE co-stars were quick to congratulate him, with new mum Fearne McCann one of the first to offer up her well wishes.

‘So cute! Congrats,’ she commented on the sweet snap after welcoming her own daughter just this week.

While Mario Falcone wrote: ‘Congratulations to you both mate,’ and TV presenter Reggie Yates commented: ‘Congratulations brother!’

Jake had teased that his daughter’s arrival was imminent with a series of Instagram posts over the last week.

MORE: ‘She’s perfect’: TOWIE’s Jake Hall gushes over girlfriend Missé Beqiri and reveals pregnancy details

Earlier this week he teased, ‘Any minute now,’

Just hours before announcing the arrival of his daughter, Jake had shared a photo to his Instagram story of the hospital entrance and later posted a screenshot of Stevie Wonder’s track ‘Isn’t She Lovely’, moments after revealing he had become a dad.

The little girl was born in St Mary’s hospital in London after Jake and Missé, who have been dating since last November, revealed the pregnancy back in July.

They are yet to reveal the name of their daughter, along with any other details surrounding her birth.

Congrats, guys!