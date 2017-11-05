This is VERY exciting news!

Huge congratulations are in order after it was revealed TOWIE star Maddie Hooper is pregnant with her first child.

The Essex beauty joined the ITVBe show earlier this year alongside show favourite, Georgia Kousoulou but appeared in just one episode before reportedly being dropped.

But it looks like Maddie has reason to celebrate after her best mate and TOWIE co-star, Ruby Lacey confirmed her exciting baby news on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of her best pal’s adorable baby scan, she wrote: ‘My bestest is having a bubba @maddiehooperxx.’ Cute, right?



Ruby also revealed a gift from the expectant mum – a card with the words: ‘Mummy’s told me you’re going to be the best Auntie.’

As well a HUGE box of doughnuts with a note that reads: ‘Eat up! I don’t want to be the only fat one!’

AW! The amazing news comes after it was reported that both Ruby and Maddie had been dropped from TOWIE after just one series.

After the girls were set to bring a load of dramz to Essex this summer, it was claimed they both had secret boyfriends during their time on the show – meaning their screen time was cut down.

‘Bosses had high hopes for Ruby and Maddie and thought they would bring some drama to the show’, a TV insider told The Sun.

‘It was understood that they were both single when filming started but producers soon realised they that they had boyfriends.

‘Ruby kissed Jordan one night – but she wouldn’t let the storyline come to screen because her romance.’

The source added: ‘Their roles have now be so severely reduced that they will just play the part as extras in nightclub and party scenes.’

Well, it looks like Maddie won’t be spending her evenings partying in Sugarhut for a while, now! Congrats!