OMG! ANOTHER TOWIE star quits the reality show following Lydia Bright’s shock departure

It’s been a tough few weeks for us TOWIE fans as we’ve watched some of our fave stars leave their Essex pals behind and move on to other projects.

First blonde bombshell Kate Wright decided she was sick of all the dramz, then best mate Lydia Bright and her hilarious mum, Debbie Douglas announced their departure.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

And with rumours James ‘Arg’ Argent won’t be returning after his successful stint in rehab – we’re scared we’re just going to be left with an empty room and a row of un-touched Jaeger bombs.

But now in a another blow for the ITVBe reality show, it’s been reported that Carol Wright will also be joining the long list of Essex stars leaving the show.

According to The Daily Star, Mark Wright‘s mum is ‘90% sure’ she’s going to quit because she just doesn’t feel like it’s for her any more which means we’re losing the last remaining Wright. NOOOO.

More: Love Island’s Kem Cetinay has ALREADY been in talks to appear on TOWIE with producers

A source said: ‘Carol lost her mum a few years back, her kids Mark and Jess have both left the show and now her best pal has followed them out of the door.

‘Carol isn’t ruling out making the odd cameo if called upon but with Debbie leaving she’s doesn’t feel like she has a place on the show any more.’ Aw.

The 57-year-old has been a regular on TOWIE since its launch back in 2011 and is often alongside close friend Debbie having a good ol’ chinwag or dishing out advice to the rest of the cast.

Sadly Carol’s beloved mother Nanny Pat, passed away in December 2015 while kids Mark and Jess moved on from the show to pursue their own telly careers.

Last month, Lydia announced she was leaving after it was reported ex-boyfriend Arg could be about to make a return.

‘Lydia’s loved being on Towie despite the stresses it’s caused in her personal life, particularly when it comes to Arg,’ an insider told The Sun.

Best way to start summer festival season. Until next year @wearefstvl …. Dress @bellasorella251 Boots @amazonfashion 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on May 29, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

‘She was weighing up her future following the end of the last series and with Arg clearly being back in contention, it triggered her decision.

‘She knew he would get a lot of airtime and it’s only natural she would be dragged into possible storylines.’

Well, TOWIE definitely won’t be the same without these Essex ladies, but on the up-side we’re sure the bosses over at ITV will be busy recruiting a load more boys and girls ready to stir up all kinds of drama.