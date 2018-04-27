SHUT UUUUP!

TOWIE might have only been back on our screens a few weeks – but we’ve already seen new romances, tear-jerking break-ups and obviously, a whole load of arguing.

And now it looks like things are about to get even more dramatic as former reality star Chris Clark is set to return to the show just a few months after he was reportedly axed.

Chris was said to have been dropped along with ex Amber Dowding after they ‘couldn’t bring the drama’ anymore. Yikes!

But after splitting with his girlfriend, now the 23-year-old will be back on our telly screens to support brother Jon Clark following a load of explosive rows with his co-stars Myles Barnett, Amber Turner, Lauren Pope and Dan Edgar (to name a few).

A TV source told The Sun: ‘Jon hasn’t had an easy ride so far this series.

‘He faced the wrath of Amber after telling Clelia that she slept with Dan moments after their split and to make matters worse his ex-Lauren chipped in on their row.

‘And this week he’s come to blows with Myles after he told people that he cheated on Courtney.’ Eeeek!

The insider revealed that Chris will be there as a shoulder to lean on following all the dramz, adding: ‘He really needed some extra support from someone close to him and no one understands him better than his brother.’

Blood is thicker than water!! 💙💯 A post shared by Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) on Feb 3, 2018 at 11:24am PST

This comes after it was revealed that Chris had split with long term girlfriend Amber just a few weeks after the couple were deemed ‘too boring’ for TOWIE.

After confirming his exit from the show back in January, Chris told OK! magazine: ‘It’s very dramatic and it plays on people’s relationships, and I’m quite stable in my relationship with Amber.

‘We’ve just moved out and everything is going well. I just feel like I couldn’t bring anything else to the table, as in dramatically.’ But now that Chris is a single man again – after ‘drifting’ from his long-term GF – it looks like there may be a chance he’ll join his Essex pals more regularly.

The Sun’s source added: ‘At the moment Chris is only returning for one scene and has no plans to come back on a permanent basis – but now he’s single there could be more of a chance.’

Uh-oh! We predict even more drama…