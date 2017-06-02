TOO CUTE! Former TOWIE stars Amy Childs and Billie Faiers reunite in adorable ‘baby club’ snap

These former reality stars certainly have grown up!

If you’re an original TOWIE fan – like us – you’ll remember the days when Amy Childs was sat in her salon vajazzling pals Sam and Billie Faiers while they all chatted about what went down in Sugar Hut at the weekend.

Those were the days…

Anyway, since leaving the popular ITVBe show the Essex pals have now swapped Prosecco for prams as they’re all now parents!

But just because these Essex ladies are busy changing nappies and picking out toys, it doesn’t mean they don’t have time to hang out as Amy and Billie proved on Thursday.

The yummy mummies no doubt had plenty to catch up on, especially since Billie and fiancé Greg Shepherd– who are already parents to two-year-old Nelly – welcomed Arthur in March.

And just a month later in April former co-star, Amy and her boyfriend Bradley Wright had their first child, Polly.

So while getting together for a good old natter, these two reality stars decided to bring the adorable newborns along to meet for the first time.

Sharing the cute moment, Amy wrote to her 472k Instagram followers: ‘So lovely to see Arthur today. such a gorgeous boy. @billiefaiersofficial Baby club all together’.

And with wide-awake Arthur staring up at the camera and Polly fast asleep, this snap is probably the sweetest thing we’ve ever seen.

Obviously we weren’t the only ones gushing over the pic as it racked up over 11k likes in just a few hours.

And mum-of-two Billie was clearly also a fan as she commented on her friend’s photo, writing: ‘Such a lovely day we loved meeting beautiful little Polly xxxx’.

Aww!

Unfortunately, Amy hasn’t had an easy ride recently as she revealed she’s had to give away her beloved bulldog Leo after he got ‘jealous’ of Polly.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: ‘I’ve been distraught this week as I’ve had to give up my dog Leo.

‘He’s been my baby for three years, but he was so big and got a bit jealous, and I have to put Polly first.’

Luckily, the pooch has gone to some of Amy’s close pals who have a huge garden for little Leo to run around in.