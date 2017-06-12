We can hear wedding bells!

Summer and weddings are a match made in heaven, and now it seems as though we could have a potential TOWIE wedding on the cards – and we have to admit we’re super excited!

Star Chloe Lewis looked radiant this weekend as she attended a friends wedding in Cyprus.

Chloe – who previously dated co-star Jake Hall on and off throughout her time on the show – has since found love with banker Danny Flasher.

However this weekend it seems as though things were getting serious as Chloe caught the bouquet, wearing a white gown (what are the chances!). Could this be a potential sign of what’s to come from the happy couple?

When you catch the bouquet 💐 #samlucy17 A post shared by C H L O E | L E W I S (@chloelewis91) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

The pair made their romance Instagram official back in February after Chloe shared a very cute Valentine’s Day snap, and the pair has been loved up ever since.

Chloe would be the third TOWIE star to marry, following in the footsteps of former TOWIE co-stars Mark Wright, who married the gorgeous Michelle Keegan, and Georgina Dorsett who married footballer Tom Cleverley.

It seems as though Chloe’s fans would be more than happy for a TOWIE wedding to go down, with one commenting: ‘Absolutely Stunningly Beautiful @chloelewis91 you would make the perfect bride & wife.’

Special kind of ♥️ A post shared by C H L O E | L E W I S (@chloelewis91) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Whilst another added: ‘This is super exciting I can’t wait for you to get married you are going to be the most gorgeous classy bride ever’

Although we have to admit we may be getting slightly ahead of ourselves as the couple are yet to get engaged, it seems as though the pair are going from strength to strength, watch this space!

Words: Chloe Andrews