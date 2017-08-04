James Lock's girlfriend has opened up about her recent surgery

After being spotted with bandages on her face earlier this week, TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou has now revealed the results of her recent nose job with a bedtime selfie.

James Lock’s girlfriend has kept her new look under wraps over the last few days, but took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the ‘amazing’ work.

Lying on the pillow, Yaz looks into the camera with her head tilted to get the best angle, before explaining the decision behind the surgery.

Thanking the doctor who performed the nose job, the 23 year old said: ‘So the cat is finally out of the bag, I can confirm that I had a rhinoplasty at @elitecosmeticsurgery performed by the amazing @dr.aliuckan.

‘It has only been 2 weeks and I can already see the results are going to be amazing. I had a previous broken nose and deviated septum so surgery was the only option for me.

‘I am so glad I did it as I was nervous at first but so happy that I can now breathe properly and that the small bump has gone.’

Explaining she’s been thinking about the procedure for a while, the star continued: ‘As I have stated before in previous posts I am NOT telling people to run out and have cosmetic surgery due to vanity.

‘I am saying that if you want to get surgery, have been thinking about it for a long time and like me I had no other option then people should feel comfortable to and feel they won’t be judged.’

Before finishing the emotional caption with a message for her haters: ‘This is the reason I have decided to be so open about it and not lie like others have as it’s my body and my choice and people need to stop judging others choices, shaming body’s and appearances and just get on doing you‘.

And fans were quick to notice how different she looks with many even pointing out similarities with former Coronation Street actress, Michelle Keegan!

‘Double of Michelle keegan,’ one follower said.

‘Beautiful and so natural! You look like Michelle Keegan. Xx’ commented another, while a third added: ‘You look really similar to Michelle keegan I bet your happy’.

Yazmin’s new appearance comes just in time for TOWIE’s return in September which you can find out all about HERE.

Fans will see the brunette bombshell as well as her BF James and the rest of the Essex boys and girls get their tan on in Marbella for a drama-filled few weeks away. We. Can’t. Wait.

