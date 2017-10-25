Ooh, this Essex girl has changed her look...

TOWIE star Amber Dowding is known for her long blonde locks, but the reality star has decided to go for a change.

And her fans are totally LOVING it!

Amber left fans shocked as she debuted a different look to her 227,000 Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old has shared a string of snaps flaunting her new look, including one alongside friend and co-star Georgia Kousoulou.

She wrote: ‘Every brunette needs a blonde best friend. Halloween special with my girl @georgiakousoulou & I’ve finally gone to the dark side.’

And fans were gushing over Amber’s new look, one user wrote: ‘Omg the hair!!! You look amazing!!!’.

A second user wrote: ‘Your hair looks amazing!!! Really, really suits you!’.

While a third added: ‘@amberdowdingx Love your hair like this Amb’.

And it’s clear the TOWIE star is loving her new look too as she has been sharing a number of snaps with her fans.

Amber’s drastic new look comes days after she shared a string of sizzling bikini pics, following her recent non-surgical bum lift.

And it’s not only Amb’s booty that’s on the up, it looks like her relationship with boyfriend Chris Clark is better than ever.

On the most recent episode of the hit ITVBe show we saw Chris surprise her with with a trip to New York for Christmas.

And it seems as though the couple are getting very serious since rekindling their on/off romance in April this year – after he split from Little Mix‘s Jesy Nelson – with the couple talking about their plans to move in together.

Speaking with The Sun Online, she revealed: ‘Things are really good, we were apart for about six months but it was definitely good for us to have the break. We’re hoping to buy somewhere together soon, we’re just saving up.’

Watch this space!