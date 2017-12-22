The Essex babe has certainly got into the Christmas spirit with this risque pic...

TOWIE babe Chloe Lewis seems to be happier than ever lately. After getting together with boyfriend Danny Flasher last Christmas, the pair have recently celebrated their one year anniversary.

And what better way to mark the special occasion than with an ULTRA sexy hotel room snap?

Well, that’s exactly what 26-year-old Chloe did on Thursday, when she took to Instagram to show off her incredible bod in some very skimpy lingerie.

In the pic, the reality star can be seen perched on the end of the bed while in her gorgeous red underwear set and suspenders.

Sticking her tongue out in the fun shot, Chloe is clearly not taking herself too seriously – and how amazing does she look?

Obviously, the post has already racked up a whopping 58k likes, and her 909k followers have been quick to comment.

‘Christmas has come early’, said one fan, while another added: ‘Omg she is goals!!’.

A third said: ‘Aaamazing!! That’s inspo to get fit right there haha x’, and a fourth agreed: ‘Unreal!’

The stunning TV star joined TOWIE back in 2015 with on/off boyfriend Jake Hall and the pair had a very turbulent on-screen relationship before eventually splitting for good last year.

And it looks like Chloe’s new relationship with markets broker, Danny is going from strength to strength as she shared a special tribute to her current beau earlier this week.

Marking their special day, Chloe posted a sweet selfie on Instagram and wrote alongside it: ‘It’s fun dating your best friend…

‘Who would have thought a year ago, we would be where we are today. Thank you for everything. Happy Anniversary babe, I love you’.

How sweet is that? Meanwhile, Chloe’s ex Jake has also moved on and has just become a dad for the first time with his girlfriend, Missé Beqiri. The pair welcomed their adorable little girl, River last month.

AW! Good to see these TOWIE stars so happy.