LOL! We wonder what Elliott has to say about this...

It looks like former TOWIE star Elliott Wright and his new wife Sadie Stuart are having the time of their lives in Dubai as they celebrate married life.

If you haven’t seen the pics from their honeymoon, we suggest you have a look ASAP!

But while the pair’s Instagram pages have been filled with sunny shots from the luxurious trip, Sadie’s latest social media post caught us by surprise when shared a hilarious video of her new hubby in the shower.

Yup, unbeknown to Elliott, 35, his other half had sneaked into the bathroom of their hotel to find the Essex lad dancing away in the shower.

With music blaring in the background, Sadie can be heard saying ‘let’s see your dance moves’, before the dad-of-two really gets into it.

Luckily, the glass in the shower is frosted, otherwise we think Elliott might be a little annoyed at his missus. LOL!