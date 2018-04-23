Could there be a TOWIE wedding on the cards?

Their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs since they rekindled last month, and now Gemma Collins has hinted that marriage could be on the cards for her and James ‘Arg’ Argent.

The GC dropped the massive hint on Twitter during a chat with Chloe Sims – who was accused of ‘meddling’ in an argument between Gemma and Arg.

Defending her pal and asking her to be a bridesmaid, all in one, she tweeted: ‘Can’t wait to make you bridesmaid.’ SAY WHAT?!

Gem’s admission came just hours after viewers watched Arg tell Gemma that he sees her as his future wife.

‘Honestly from the bottom of my heart this isn’t a joke to me. For me this is real, I genuinely love you and I want to be with you,’ he gushed.

‘I do see a future with you. I’m looking at you now and I do see you as my long-term partner, and my potential future wife and the mother of my children.’

While fans are excited at the prospect of a TOWIE wedding, others are still skeptical given how turbulent their romance has been so far.

Just two weeks ago the couple sparked split rumours when they unfollowed each other on social media – days after Arg gave an insight into their heated rows.

‘She puts about six scrambled eggs on my plate and then a big, big, chunk of smoked salmon and I said, “Gem this is lovely, but f*** me, how much smoked salmon do you want to put on my plate?”’ Arg, 30, admitted.

‘She comes over to my plate, picks up the smoked salmon, opens the window and chucks it out – she’s an absolute nutcase.

‘I love her to bits, but we’ll have a row and she’ll go and get the locks changed.’

Best not get on her bad side then Arg!