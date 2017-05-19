‘Embarrassing!’ TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou trolled after releasing hilarious advert for five pound fashion line

Has the reality star just found herself a new career?

We know Essex lady, Georgia Kousoulou for her straight-talking truth bombs on TOWIE as well as being one half of Brentwood’s power couple with boyfriend, Tommy Mallet.

But now that the latest season of the ITVBe show is over, it looks like the reality star is taking her career in a slightly different direction after starring in a new advert for a budget fashion line.

Yup. Georgia has been showing off her best acting skills this week in an attempt to sell clothes for the website, Everything Five Pound.

The clip shows the star posing in a variety of outfits including work-wear, gym-wear and even an evening gown – which will set customers back – you guessed it, five pounds.

Adding a touch of Essex, the 30-second video starts with the 25-year-old exclaiming: ‘Oh em gee, you’re not going to believe this!’ before going on to model a load of the budget outfits.

Take a look for yourselves! (We lost count of how many times she says the phrase, ‘five pounds’).

Although Georgia is clearly proud of her advertising debut as she shared the short video with her 398k Twitter followers, we’re not sure the clip quite got the response she was hoping for.

Not only did fans criticise the advert itself, some even questioned whether Georgia would ever wear any of the clothes in her day to day life – being a wealthy reality star and all…

One annoyed fan replied: ‘You deffo don’t wear their clothing,’ and another added: ‘Do you get your clothes from there then?’

Commenting on the number of times Georgia says ‘five pounds’ a third sarcastically asked: ‘How much is that dress again?’ while another fan commented: ‘£5. You’re gonna have that phrase with you forever lol.’

And some fans just found the whole thing funny, with one commenting: ‘O while a fifth simply wrote: ‘Embarrassing’.



Awks!

Although some followers were quick to defend the star with one hitting back: ‘Why is everyone taking the P out of @MissGeorgiakx for working with #everything5pound least it’s put some in her bank. #hardworkinggirl‘.

Well, some fans might be less-than-impressed with Georgia’s new advert but maybe her fashion designer BF, Tommy will let her model his latest range of trainers…