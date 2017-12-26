We take a look at the most shocking TOWIE storylines of 2017

With SO MUCH drama that goes down on TOWIE, it’s impossible to remember who’s fallen out with whom, which star has been dumped/done the dumping or who’s had the most surgery.

But, there are certain moments from the ITVBe show that will forever be ingrained into our memory.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look back at six of the most scandalous moments from TOWIE 2017.

6. Arg gets clean!

After battling an alcohol and drug addition, James ‘Arg’ Argent checked himself into rehab in February in order to overcome his demons. After his three-month stint in Thailand where he received therapy, the 30-year-old hasn’t looked back since. Our favourite TOWIE member got clean and lost a whooping four stone in doing so. Let’s hope his amazing progress continues.

5. Kate Wright bows out of TOWIE, and bags herself a famous footballer

She shared a turbulent relationship with co-star Dan Edgar for over five years, but the pair eventually called it a day after falling out of love. Subsequently, Kate left the show, and went on to find happiness with former England captain Rio Ferdinand. It’s thought the pair met whilst on holiday in Dubai earlier this year. The couple have gone from strength-to-strength with their relationship, and Kate has already formed a close bond with his three children. Watch this space.

4. The rise of the nose job

The TOWIE stars are never shy when it comes to surgery, but even we couldn’t predict the amount of nose jobs the cast would undergo in 2017. Georgia Kousoulou, Bobby Norris, James ‘Arg’ Argent, Yazmin Oukhellou and Amber Dowding all fell for the trend this year. Speaking of his decision to go through with the procedure Bobby declared, ‘I can assure you categorically all I’ve had is one septorhinoplasty on my nose… sorry to disappoint guys but just the one surgery- and I love it!’ [sic] We love you too Bobby!

3. Dani’s deadly return

She left the show last year to focus on her personal life, but that didn’t stop Dani Armstrong from making a cameo appearance at Halloween. However, her ex-boyfriend James Locke, and his new girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou weren’t as welcoming as the others. When the bubbly blonde turned around to surprise everyone in her fancy dress costume, Lockie raged, ‘That isn’t f*cking funny,’ before storming off-set. Awks!

2. Megan’s country music stardom

We couldn’t believe our ears when Megan McKenna revealed that her lifelong dream was to become a country singer as big as Dolly Parton. So during the summer, she packed her bags and headed off to Nashville. Since doing so, the 25-year-old’s debut single High Heeled Shoes shot to number 1 on the iTunes chart, pipping Taylor Swift to the top spot. Now’s that’s impressive!

1. Ferne’s bittersweet pregnancy

Ferne McCann give birth to a beautiful baby girl called Sunday in November this year- yet it had to be one of the most stressful pregnancies in history. The star had just told her boyfriend Arthur Collins she was pregnant with their child, when hours later he was involved in Britain’s biggest ever acid attack. Collins spent the remainder of Ferne’s pregnancy remanded in custody, and was later found guilty in November. Ferne condemned his behaviour and vowed, ‘All my baby needs is me.’ Girl power!

Words by: Julie Ann Trainor