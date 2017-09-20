This is going to be pretty entertaining...

Good news, Love Island fans – the first trailer of Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay’s new spin-off show is finally here!

Yep, a whole two months since they left the villa the boys are back in their very own series Chris and Kem: Straight Outta Love Island and if the teaser clip is anything to go by it’s going to be AMAZING.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Love Island’s Amber Davies would say NO if Kem Cetinay proposed

The two-part programme follows Kem, 21, and 24-year-old BFF Chris as they adjust to life in the outside world and pursue their hopes of a music career together.

In the footage the duo are seen having lots of larks together as they hang out on a photoshoot, meet fans and tell each other: ‘Love you!’ Awww.

They’re also shown hitting a recording studio and posing for a photo with their idol Stormzy, who famously supported them when they prepared to perform a rap song in the Love Island talent contest.

The boys haven’t given up on their dreams of musical stardom but it looks like their girlfriends Amber Davies and Olivia Attwood might still be getting used to that thought…

At one point in the trailer a shocked Amber exclaims: ‘You’re actually going to become rappers?!’

‘It ain’t my fault we’re rock stars,’ Kem is then seen saying about his and Chris’ dream.

It looks like they’ll be lots of laughs in the series too, with Kem jokingly telling Chris at the start of the trailer that he misses ‘showering together’ and ‘spooning’ since leaving the villa.

The show marks the latest venture for Chris and Kem, with the pair having announced last month that they’re also set to front a fitness DVD due for release in November.

So popular are the boys together that it’s easy to forget that Kem actually won Love Island with girlfriend Amber rather than his best pal!

Fans are already excited about the spin-off show, with one commenting on Twitter: ‘This is gonna be hilarious #ChrisKem’

‘This will be the best tv show ever,’ another said, whilst one posted: ‘Omg omg omg!!!! Yessssss!!! This is gunna be better the love island’

Chris and Kem: Straight Outta Love Island is set to air on ITV2 this October and we can’t wait!