Camilla's had a post-villa makeover

Love Island star Camilla Thurlow has been a busy lady since leaving the villa but now she’s found the time to treat herself to a makeover – with some pretty bold results!

The 28-year-old – who finished the series as runner-up with love interest Jamie Jewitt – revealed a dramatically darker hairdo to her Instagram fans on Thursday and seemed to be loving it.

‘AnaCam Skywalker heading back to the dark side 💁🏻#brunette,’ Camilla captioned a selfie of her revamped mane.

AnaCam Skywalker heading back to the dark side 💁🏻#brunette A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Cam smiles for the camera in the photo as she shows off her brunette tresses styled in soft waves.

Fans of the former Islander gave the thumbs up to her sultry transformation, with one excitedly commenting: ‘OMG CAMILA SOO GORGEOUS 😻♥️’

Another wrote: ‘You look much better as a brunette. But you are beautiful inside and out and that shines through no matter what colour hair you have.’

Others called the new ‘do ‘stunning’ and ‘gorgeous’.

Camilla’s fella Jamie also showed his approval by cutely writing in the comments: ‘WOW 😍😍😍x’

Awww. Later in the evening Camilla made the most of her glam new look by going on a girls’ night out in London with fellow Islander Gabby Allen.

It comes after the reality star – who works as an explosive ordnance disposal expert – recently returned from a humanitarian trip to Greece with Jamie where they helped with various charity projects.

The pair volunteered at a refugee camp and shared images of themselves serving food, distributing water and helping children.

They also revealed that they’d be filming a short documentary during their time in the country. Good work, guys!

It looks like Camilla and Jamie’s romance is still going strong too, with Jamie posting a cute snap of them cuddling up on the sofa after returning from their trip.

‘Home sweet home. Food glorious food 👀😝 mummy jewitt takes the pictures! @jennyjewitt,’ the model captioned the picture.

Home sweet home. Food glorious food 👀😝 mummy jewitt takes the pictures! @jennyjewitt A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Here’s hoping these two keep on being as adorable as they are together.