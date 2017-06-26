The Saturday's star Una Healy has spoken out about her battle with postnatal depression, urging other mothers to do the same.

Una, who is mother to two children Tadhg and Aoife Foden with husband of five years Ben Foden, has revealed a battle with postnatal depression- which began after the arrival of her youngest child, two-year-old Tadhg.

Speaking with Press Association, 35-year-old Una reveals: ‘When I had Tadgh, I had a touch of PND, something I didn’t experience when Aoife was born’.

The Saturday’s singer continues, ‘It was a lonely time and I wasn’t helping the situation…I was moving to a new house, Ben had suffered an injury at work and I also jumped back into work quicker than I did when I had Aoife. I thought I would be fine, and could do it all because I’d had a child before’.

Una then explained how she began to put pressure on herself as a mother- ‘[I] started to feel alone and withdrawn… All this added up, and finally I went to my GP who diagnosed post natal depression. I was offered medication but having tried both, preferred the cognitive therapy route’.

Speaking of how she overcame her battle with PND, Una explains that she began attending a Water Babies class, a charity which runs swimming classes for babies and toddlers and allows new mothers to meet one another.

Una shares, ‘This is why going to Water Babies was so helpful for me. Not only is it a vital life skill for children, but it gave me the opportunity to speak to other mums who were all going through the same issues I was’.

Urging other mothers who think they might be suffering with postnatal depression to seek support, Una then adds: ‘feeling sad, lonely or isolated shouldn’t be a taboo, it’s a normal part of being a new mum’.

We really admire Una’s candid openness on such an important topic. If you’re looking for more information on postnatal depression, click *here*.

