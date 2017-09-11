These two make quite the musical double act

We all know what an amazing singer/songwriter Una Healy is, thanks to her time in girl band The Saturdays, but it seems her rugby hunk husband Ben Foden has been hiding his own musical talent.

Una, 35, is currently focusing on her solo music career and recently teamed up with US country star Brett Young to release soulful ballad In Case You Didn’t Know.

But – ever the professional – Una has been rehearsing hard at home minus Brett, who performed in his hometown of Nashville at the weekend. Luckily Ben, 32, was on hand to step in for Brett and his vocals have gone down a storm with fans.

‘Why isn’t Ben a singer?’ Asked one follower. ‘Lovely voice.’ Another said: ‘I love the song and I love it even more because it’s a couple singer it to each other. Sounds even more beautiful. Ben’s voice is gorgeous.’

A third pleasantly surprised fan gushed: ‘Wow! Ben has a great voice. You’re a beautiful couple.’

Una and Ben are parents to daughter Aoife Belle, five, and two-year-old son Tadgh, and she later revealed their husband and wife duet was documented by the little girl.

Sharing an outtakes video on Instagram, Una wrote: ‘Well done Aoife Belle on directing today!’

Following The Saturdays’ hiatus in 2015, Una recently discussed the possibility of them getting back together and told the Express: ‘I just know there are no immediate plans for the foreseeable future. But we’re always going to be The Saturdays!

‘We never said, “This is it”. Like most bands, the reunions take place when the time is right. Being honest, right now is not the right time. After a bit more time… for me, personally, I hope we do one day in the not too distant future. But it won’t happen this year, anyway.’

At least Una has her multi-talented husband to make music with for now…