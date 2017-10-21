The singer confirms a ‘special’ reunion is on the cards for the girl group

With Mollie King climbing up the leaderboard on Strictly and Vanessa White rumoured to be joining this year’s I’m a Celebrity, it looked like The Saturdays would never reunite from their 2015 hiatus.

But when we caught up with their bandmate Una Healy at the opening of London’s Cantina Laredo restaurant, she spilled that the girls had spoken about reforming – and it’s set to be sooner than you think.

‘I talk to the girls all the time and we say we’ll probably do a reunion,’ she tells us. ‘If I was to call it – I’d love to do it and I know a couple of the others are really keen as well – it would be at least two years away.’ Eek!

MORE: ‘Gorgeous couple!’ Strictly Come Dancing’s Mollie King and AJ Pritchard fan relationship rumours with hot new pictures



Read all the latest celeb news

At the start of the year, Una said the band had no plans to get together for their 10th anniversary in 2018, but her latest revelations sound more promising for 2019, as Una thinks they need the next 24 months to do their own thing and added, ‘Then it will be more special when we do something.’

The band went on tour in 2014 when Frankie Bridge was on Strictly and took a hiatus just after.

Speaking of Strictly, Una wants Mollie to make it to the final. She said, ‘Mollie’s doing so brilliantly, I’m so proud of her. She deserves to be in the final – she’s up there with the best of them.

‘She’s loving it. It’s quite a challenge for her as people assume that because she’s come from a performing background [she would find it easier], but she’s learning all the time. She’s not big-headed at all.’

And would she like to see Mollie find love on the show? ‘Ooh…

I know her and AJ Pritchard are friends,’ says Una. ‘But I don’t know about the romance… you never know.’

Una’s latest solo single In Case You Didn’t Know, featuring Brett Young, is out now.