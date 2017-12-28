We take a look at some of the most bizarre relationships to hit celebland in 2017!

There has been a lot of make-ups and break-ups throughout 2017 – but no hook ups have left us quite as shocked as these ones from this year.

Take a look at some of the most unexpected relationships to hit our favourite stars in 2017.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain

The Little Mix singer and the professional footballer are said to have been dating since November, but only became official in January this year. After enjoying holidays, festivals and football matches together, the couple are going from strength to strength, with Perrie even admitting she wants to spend the rest of her life with him. Aww!

Jesy Nelson and Chris Clark

Fellow Little Mixer Jesy Nelson also struck up a new romance this year with none other than TOWIE’s Chris Clark. The pair dated for a couple of months but suddenly split in April, with Chris revealing that he always felt second best to the singer. While other reports claimed he dumped the star over the phone while she was touring the US. Shortly after their split Chris reunited with his former flame and fellow TOWIE co-star Amber Dowding.

Jesy Nelson and Harry James

Luckily for our girl Jesy, she has bagged herself a new man and another hunk at that. Jesy is currently dating musician Harry James, we approve Jes!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

The A-list couple left everyone in shocked when they made their romance public for the first time this year by strolling hand in hand along the beach.

Rumours had been circulating for quite some time that the couple were an item for four years before going public, but that they had to keep their romance under wraps due to her quickie divorce from Tom Cruise. It has been claimed that Katie had agreed to not publicly date anyone for at least five years after the end of their six year marriage. We’re delighted for the happy couple.

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder

The couple dated for three years before they split in 2015. Louis went on to date Briana Jungwirth who he had a child with, but despite all their ups and downs Louis and Eleanor are clearly made for each other as they have reunited once more. We couldn’t be happier for both of them.

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright

The former TOWIE star has given up showbiz for the sake of her man – with her her man none other than former professional footballer turned boxer Rio Ferdinand.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time, but since going public they can’t help but gush about each other, with Rio admitting: ‘I’m really happy now, the kids are really happy, it’s the happiest they’ve been. I’m in a relationship and it’s going well.’

This is Rio’s first relationship since his wife Rebecca Ellison lost her battle to cancer in 2015. We’re delighted this couple have found each other.

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz

The couple – who first began dating in 2014 – have been leaving us guessing with their on/off relationship. But it looks like the couple were meant for each other as they reunited this summer.

And they’re packing all kinds of PDA, from gushy Instagram posts, to wearing rings with each others initials, it’s safe to say these two are head over heels.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

As successful musicians these two were bound to have things in common, but we did not see this romance coming. The couple’s relationship began in January – just two months after he split from supermodel Bella Hadid – but it seems like things weren’t meant to be as the couple split in October.

But, every cloud has a silver lining as it would appear Selena has rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber after the pair have been spotted on a string of dates together. Hmm, watch this space…

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh

The couple kept their relationship under wraps until we saw their blossoming romance unfold on our screens in this year’s series of Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island.

Lucy and Ryan hit it off and have since gone public packing on all sorts of PDA, but with Ryan currently living in Australia for his new role in Neighbours, only time will tell if this pair can go the distance.

We have no doubt that celebland will be booming with more shocking romances in 2018, and we can’t wait to see their relationships unfold.