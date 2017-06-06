This had been causing quite a mystery

Usher has finally explained why he was mysteriously absent from the One Love Manchester concert despite being on the billing.

The singer had been named in promotion for the charity gig on Sunday but never took to the stage, leaving confused fans fuming that he hadn’t attended the event.

‘Hang on, where the f*** was @Usher last night? He was 100% supposed to be at the #OneLoveMachester concert,’ one Twitter user wrote, whilst another posted: ‘So urrrrrm where was @Usher ….did I go toilet … no that’s it he didn’t turn up !!’

Meanwhile one Tweeted: ‘WHERE THE F*** WAS USHER IM MAD’

It turns out there was a valid reason for Usher’s no-show though as he had to focus on a family commitment instead.

The 38-year-old explained via Instagram on Monday: ‘So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails.

‘I would have loved to be there but It was my son’s first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK.’

Usher is father to sons Usher Raymond V, 9, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 8, from his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Despite the initial anger over his absence, many fans have since praised the star for his explanation and decision to be there for his son.

‘It was a meaningful and emotional event but still family comes first and foremost,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Shame you couldn’t be at old Trafford last night but understandable. Be great to see you in the UK again soon’

Before the concert Usher had sent out a video message sending love to those affected by the terror attack in Manchester which killed 22 people and left many injured.

The One Love Manchester gig – organised by Ariana Grande and her team – went ahead without a hitch on Sunday and saw the likes of Miley Cyrus, Take That, Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and more take to the stage to perform.

It’s thought that over £2.7million was raised for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund during the event at the city’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground.