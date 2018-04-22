Mike Myers leads tributes to Austin Powers co-star Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me in Austin Powers films, had a long-standing battle with depression.



Mike Myers hopes his co-star and friend Verne Troyer is ‘in a better place’ after hearing the tragic news that he passed away on Saturday.

Verne was admitted to hospital in LA last week after having ‘suicidal thoughts’. No cause of death has been officially confirmed.

‘Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,’ Myers said in a statement.

‘It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.’

Troyer was born with achondroplasia dwarfism, which is a genetic disorder. But in spite of this, Verne went on to have an extremely successful career, appearing in 58 movies and television shows (movie database).

Verne’s family announced the sad news of his passing on Instagram on Saturday saying: ‘It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today.

‘Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.

‘Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.’

Verne appeared alongside Mike Myers in two Austin Powers movies: 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Other celebrities have also expressed their condolences.

Verne is survived by his girlfriend, German-American actress Brittney Powell, 43.