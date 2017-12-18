These ladies all have something in common...

I’m A Celebrity has seen three female reality stars win the show for the past three years – and one of those victors, Vicky Pattison, thinks it’s down to them sharing a secret ADVANTAGE.

The 30-year-old believes that her journey to becoming Queen of the Jungle in 2015 was aided by the fact that she was used to cameras following her all the time, a skill 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt and this year’s champ Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo all have from their fly-on-the-wall backgrounds.

In fact Vicky thinks this makes such a difference that it actually gives reality folk an ‘unfair’ step up from other contestants.

‘It’s no coincidence me, Scarlett Moffatt and Toff, who all make our living being ourselves on TV, have won,’ the ex-Geordie Shore lass says.

‘Hand on heart, I do think it’s an unfair advantage. We are used to reality TV and having cameras on us all the time.’

Having said that, Vicky thinks that they all deserved their victories in the celebrity jungle.

‘These sports stars, or former pop stars, are great but they lack the level of self-promotion we have,’ she tells the Daily Star. ‘I’m not taking anything away from anyone because I think Scarlett and Toff deserved to win, and hopefully I did too.

‘But what I will say is our reality TV backgrounds have stood us in good stead.’

Vicky found fame on Geordie Shore and went on to appear on shows including Ex On The Beach and Judge Geordie.

Meanwhile Scarlett, 27, is known for her witty one-liners on Gogglebox and prior to that was a cast member of MTV show Beauty School Cop Outs in 2013.

And this year’s I’m A Celebrity winner Toff, 23, made a name for herself on Made In Chelsea.

It looks like another thing the ladies will have in common is success after the series too, as Vicky has tipped Toff to bag lots of ‘amazing opportunities’ following her victory.

This was something both Vicky and Scarlett enjoyed, with Vicky becoming a panellist on Loose Women for a few months after her win and Scarlett getting work on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Streetmate amongst other things.

Let’s hope Toff follows in their footsteps!