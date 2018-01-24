Vic came under fire for her latest Instagram snap

Like most of our favourite telly stars, Vicky Pattison had an amazing time at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening.

We’re not jealous at all…

But after spending her night dazzling on the glitzy red carpet (still not jealous), the former Geordie Shore star couldn’t wait to kick off her heels and relax with her fiance, John Noble.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And after crawling into bed with her man, 30-year-old Vicky took to Instagram with a VERY cosy nighttime shot – which sees her giving the camera her best pout while John smiles behind her.

More: Ooh! Vicky Pattison reveals plans for THIS star of This Morning to officiate at her wedding

‘What an amazing night at the @officialntas with my @johnnoblejn…’, she wrote alongside the cheeky snap.

‘Love him so much but now, I am sleepy plus my feet hurt and I could not be happier to be lying in bed snuggling this man before he leaves me to go skiing in the morning!! Goodnight world… love you all’.

Pretty cute, right? But while most of her 3.9million followers rushed to praise the former Queen of the Jungle, a few noticed that Vicky still had make-up on.

‘Better take yer makeup off now pet!…’, one follower commented.



While another added: ‘She sleep in full caked makeup ???’, and a third asked: ‘Who sleeps in a full face of makeup??!!’

And a couple of fans of the Newcastle star even questioned whether Vicky and her other half had undergone some cosmetic procedures, as someone wrote: ‘Botox’.

Not one to take criticism lying down, Vic simply replied: ‘neither of us have Botox’. Well, that settles that!

Meanwhile, Vicky stunned at the NTAs as she joined her fellow reality pals in an absolutely stunning purple gown.

The beautiful off-the-shoulder dress featured heavy pleats throughout which she teamed with a plain silver clutch and styled with a simple up do.

Gushing about her frock, Vicky took to Instagram to thank her glam squad, writing: ‘This dress has made me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t thank @suzanneneville and her amazing team enough for making it for me!! You allowed me to be a princess for a night! You’re my fairy godmothers!’

Looking good, Vicky!