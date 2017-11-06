This has all been pretty emotional for Vicky

Vicky Pattison is excitedly planning her wedding to fiancé John Noble and has now got her bridesmaids sorted after asking some celebrity friends – with very emotional results.

The former Geordie Shore star knew she wanted Ferne McCann with her on the big day and planned to ask her at recent engagement party, but the TOWIE favourite was unable to attend due to the early arrival of her baby girl.

Instead Vicky went to visit her and asked, resulting in both girls ending up in tears!

‘I went to Brentwood to see her and asked her over lunch,’ says Vicky, 29.

‘We’ve grown really close the last couple of years, and have shared a lot of amazing highs but also some lows too, so I couldn’t imagine anyone I’d rather have by my side when I get married.

‘Ferne is good for morale too. She’ll be loads of fun on the hen do, but she’ll also be really organised and good at calming me down when I’m stressed. When I asked her we both cried.’

Awww. New mum Ferne – who welcomed daughter Sunday last week – won’t be the only famous face supporting Vicky at the nuptials as glamour model Casey Batchelor will also be a bridesmaid.

‘Casey was totally overwhelmed and again, we both had a cry,’ Vicky tells OK! magazine. ‘I’ve been friends with Casey for six years and she’s seen me be with some not very nice boys so she’s happy I’ve finally met someone good.’

Cute! Ferne and Casey will be joined by Vicky’s sister Laura on the big day, which it’s thought will take place near her home city of Newcastle next summer.

The TV star revealed back in September that her old Geordie Shore castmates probably wouldn’t make the guest list but revealed the names of some well-known faces who she hopes will be there.

‘I haven’t spoken to the Geordie Shore lot for a long time, so it wouldn’t make sense having them there,’ she told Star magazine. ‘Saying that, some of them are John’s friends.

‘Only people we love [will be invited]. I’ve invited Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash, Elliott Wright and Sadie Stuart.’

Vicky got engaged to John in July and has previously spoken of how she was completely taken by surprise when he popped the question, having actually believed that he was going to dump her! Bless.

We can’t wait for more news about the big day, Vic!