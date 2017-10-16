The loved-up pair have got their very first home together

Life is pretty exciting for Vicky Pattison right now – not only is she planning her wedding to fiancé John Noble but now they’ve officially got their first home together!

The former Geordie Shore star shared the happy news over the weekend and gave fans a glimpse of her swish new pad as she posed with John outside their front door.

‘Home sweet home… 😍,’ Vicky, 29, captioned the photo.

‘We did it @johnnoblejn 🏡👫 THANKYOU to @laurajpattison for all your help missus! Couldn’t have done it without you!

‘And to our lovely mammy’s for their support and advice! @mammypatto and @x1mnx! 💙’

John – who proposed to Vicky in July – shared a picture of the swish-looking pad and also showed a sneaky peek of what the house is like on the inside.

The businessman posted a shot of the slick kitchen and wrote: ‘At the tender age of 29 I’ve finally ventured out from under my Mam & Dad feet !

‘New home & Fiancé, who’d of thought it ❤️🏡 @vickypattison’

Awww, exciting! Fans and famous pals alike have been congratulating the couple on their big move, with Love Island star Olivia Buckland commenting: ‘Congratulations! P.S we’re coming round for a party soon pls that kitchen is just beaut’

And Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers added: ‘Well done to yous both it’s unreal’

Others to wish them well include TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou and Loose Women’s Linda Robson.

It comes amid recent reports that Vicky and John are set to tie the knot next summer, with the reality star’s grandparents having accidentally revealed that she’s getting hitched on their 65th anniversary.

And as for the future beyond the day they become Mr and Mrs Noble, it sounds like Vicky is definitely keen on having a family now after previously saying she didn’t want to be a mum.

‘Since I’ve met John I think I’ve softened on a lot of things,’ she told Now in August.

‘Marriage is going to happen for us, and we’re definitely going in that direction. We’ve had discussions and having a baby is now on the radar for the future, which is has never been the case before.’

Eek, exciting times ahead for these two! In the meantime give us a shout when it’s housewarming party time, Vicky…