Oh Vicky, this is so relatable...

Vicky Pattison has been caught doing what many a partygoer has done after a big night out – heading to McDonald’s for some grub, of course.

Unfortunately for the reality star, the late-night trip – which saw her looking a bit tired and carrying her shoes following her evening at the MTV EMAs in London – was caught in some unglamorous pap photos which emerged online on Monday morning, resulting in a few mean comments from trolls.

Luckily though 29-year-old Vicky isn’t letting it bother her and has instead hit back in an AMAZING way – by sharing her very own ‘exclusive’ snap with her McD’s feast!

The former Geordie Shore star posted an Instagram picture where she’s seen curled up on a bed in a dressing gown with the empty packaging from her meal spread out in front of her as she gives a big smile for the camera.

Vicky captioned the photo: ‘PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Sooooo the paps think they’re pretty slick following me and taking their sneaky pics as I grabbed a late night maccies…

‘But here’s one they definitely didn’t get!! Yes I had a fab night, yes I had some g&t’s and YES.. I back doored the after party and went to McDonald’s at the end of the evening… THERE’S NO SHAME IN MY GAME… So better luck next timeeeee’

LOLs. Vic also made it clear that she’s happy to indulge herself and isn’t planning to change anytime soon.

‘I’m all thick thighs and extra fries my friends… And I am not changing for anyone! #normalgirl #latenightburgerkingrun #friesbeforeguys,’ the TV star wrote. Attagirl, Vicky!

The Newcastle lass – who recently got engaged to boyfriend John Noble – has been praised by fans for her amusing response to the pictures.

‘Literally couldn’t love this anymore,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Wish I could like this photo more than once!!! #noshameinlovingfood’

Several of Vicky’s celeb pals were also loving it, including Celebs Go Dating’s Nadia Essex who said: ‘Best post everrrrrr’

And TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou added: ‘YES @vickypattison who don’t love mcds ?!!!!!!!! I WOULD RATHER SEE YOU BEING A NORMAL BEAUTIFUL ROLE MODEL who loves a cheeky mcds than someone promotion eating salads 24/7 boring ell’

Yep, this is definitely relatable Vicky!