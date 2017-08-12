Vicky Pattison: ‘I thought I didn’t want kids but now I’ve changed my mind!’

Vic tells us all!

Geordie babe Vicky Pattison opens up to Now about her and fiancé John’s baby plans

Hi Vicky! How are you?

I’m in Ibiza at the moment, which is lush. I’ve been working shooting photos, but doing fun stuff too. I’ve been down to Cotton Beach Club and we’ve had dinner at STK as well. I couldn’t be happier out here.

Do you get nervous before a sexy photo shoot?

I’m just a normal girl and I have days where I look in the mirror and think: ‘Oh God, just let me put on a big T-shirt and go back to bed!’ But confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear. By the end of the shoot, you can’t get me away from the camera.

I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn't love myself…. @johnnoblejn never leave me 💛 A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Do you have any pre-shoot rituals to make you feel more confident?

I’ve come to terms with my body and I’ve realised that I’m a size 8-10, with big boobs and a big bum. I’m never going to be Gigi Hadid and I’m fine with that! I’ve been working hard on my fitness recently – this year’s been about balance, moderation and acceptance and also trying to keep my curves exactly how I like them. But honestly, just before a shoot I get a great spray tan and make sure my hair looks good , and that’s about it.

So you don’t go on any crazy diets?

Oh no, pet! You need to keep your strength up and eat a good meal before a shoot – it’s much harder work than you’d think.

Sometimes I have a glass of wine before a shoot. That’s what bodybuilders do – it’s called drying out. They do it to dehydrate their body, which means their muscles show more, but mine’s just a cheeky tipple. I won’t be doing any two-week Victoria’s Secret-style diets.

Which bit of your body do you like the most?

My boobs. I’ve got big boobs and I’m not ashamed of it. I think it’s quite feminine and I like that.

And what part of your body do you like the least?

In an ideal world, I’d like to have longer legs and less cellulite on the tops of my thighs. But it’s not the end of the world.

What does your fiancé John think of you doing sexy shoots?

It’s funny that, because I once put one of my calendar photos up on Instagram and his brother said: ‘That’s quite a busty one,’ and John was like: ‘No, I’m proud of her.’

I’m not walking around with my clothes off for men’s gratification; I’m walking around to celebrate my body and to encourage women to do the same. I’d never go topless, though, just to make that clear. That’s just for him.

Happy hump day everyone… Bodysuit by @annsummers Hair by my @heathmassihair Makeup @thebeautybom Tan @fakebakeunited A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

You’re working with Ann Summers. Do they give you loads of freebie sex toys?

[Bursts out laughing] Oh my God! Well, yeah, they have given me some freebies in the past… I’m sorry, I’m actually in a car with John and I don’t think I can go into it in detail right now!

Oh, go on! Would you say you and John have a good sex life?

[Vicky keeps giggling] I’m not complaining. Me and John have a brilliant sex life.

Did you have any idea that John was going to ask you to marry him?

Not at all. I actually thought that he was going to finish with us! Honestly, it knocked me for six. In the weeks leading up to it, I’d been working loads. I was down south and John was very up north. We just couldn’t make it work and we couldn’t see each other – it was making me feel quite insecure.

As a typical woman, I was thinking: ‘What have I done? Is he not bothered any more? He’s going to finish with us!’ and I panicked. And then he went and proposed. I’m the happiest girl in the world right now.

You’ve spoken in the past about not wanting kids. Do you think that could change now that you’re getting married?

I was very honest last year about the fact that having children has never appealed to me. I’m scared of the very concept of being a mother. But since I’ve met John I think I’ve softened on a lot of things.

Marriage is going to happen for us, and we’re definitely going in that direction. We’ve had discussions and having a baby is now on the radar for the future, which is has never been the case before.

It's a t-shirt bra kinda day…. 🍒 @annsummers A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

You’ve been working out like crazy lately and you look amazing. How do you stay committed?

Over the last couple of years my weight has fluctuated a lot. As a woman, you can see the changes. What shocked me was people’s reaction to it, in the media and on Instagram. Nobody wants to see unflattering images of themselves! It gave me a kick up the arse to get in shape again, though.

I truly believe in ‘healthy body, healthy mind’ and last year I was in a bad way. This year I made a conscious decision and an effort to put my health first. I decided to not take on as much work and to focus on things that are important to us, like training regularly.

I’m not a health fanatic at all – I like to have a life, but it’s all about balance and balance to me is going to the gym and training right.

Have you toned down your partying recently?

I’m in Ibiza right now, so I can’t have totally! But in general, yes I have, lots. When our friends realised we were getting together, I think they thought: ‘Oh God, this is going to be the end of them!’, as we both like going out so much. But it’s been the opposite – we have an amazing social life, but it’s together and it’s a bit more chilled.

We find that the things we used to do separately were actually quite lonely. Last year I was going out all the time in big groups of people and, hand on my heart, I’ve never actually felt more lonely. You can be in a massive group of people but if they’re not the right ones you feel a bit stupid on your own.

I’m at my happiest when me and John go for a nice meal, a couple of drinks and then head back home with a funny film.

Be #UnapologeticallyYou…. @annsummers A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Would you have any more surgery in future?

No, I had my boobs done because there was no other option. When you lose a considerable amount of weight, you get left with empty flaps hanging off your chest. No amount of going to the gym or eating right could change my loose skin, so I had implants put in. But I wouldn’t do anything else.

Tell us about your new campaign with Ann Summers…

The campaign is to encourage girls to be body confident. Ann Summers has the widest range of sizes and cup sizes on the high street and they’ve put their money where their mouth is with this campaign.

We’ve got a beautiful array of models in all different sizes and shapes and we’re trying to encourage women to love their bodies and urging them to enjoy their shape, no matter what size they are. I think it’s such a lovely, positive message.

Vicky Pattison is Ann Summers’ first ever Body Confidence Brand Ambassador. The Unapologetically You collection is available in stores and online now