After her stint in the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity, Vicky Pattison definitely deserves a holiday.

Sleeping on the floor surrounded by a load of creepy crawlies for two weeks isn’t exactly very relaxing…

But it looks the former Geordie Shore star is making the most of being back in the real word, as Vic has been enjoying a luxury break in South Africa with fiance John Noble.

And she’s been sure to make us all really jealous with some incredible photos from their time away – including a series of sexy snaps from the bath.

The 30-year-old looked happier than ever as she stripped completely naked for a spot of pampering in front of stunning scenery.

‘Bath time with a view’, Vicky captioned the snap.

Bath time with a view…. 🌿 A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Mar 14, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

The reality star – who’s been staying in the lavish Thornybush Luxury Game Lodge near where the Australian I’m a Celeb is shot – also took to Insta with another photo from the tub.

Showing just her legs and the dreamy surroundings, Vicky wrote: ‘God I’m in paradise’.

As well as giving us all serious bath envy, Vicky has also been sharing a load of snaps with her beau John as the pair continue to soak up the African sun.

In one selfie, the loved-up couple can be seen pouting at the camera as they enjoyed cocktails in the stunning hotel.

Hinting their wedding could be on the horizon, the Geordie lass wrote: ‘The Nobles coming soon…’

Later that evening Vicky then revealed the lucky pair were flying down to Cape Town to continue their holz.

Next to the CUTEST couples photo, the star wrote: ‘Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too… And with that, @johnnoblejn and I say goodbye to Hoedspruit and safari fun and head to Cape Town to eat sushi, drink things, play at the beach and be irresponsible in general for a while.’

And it looks like their trip to Cape Town is already off to an amazing start as Vic has posted a load of clips while visiting some adorable little monkeys.

Errr… We’re not jealous at all.