Vicky is full of love for Ferne following the new mum's TV return

Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann have been friendship goals ever since they became BFFs in the I’m A Celebrity jungle and now they’ve had THE cutest TV reunion.

Both stars were lined up for an appearance on This Morning on Monday and it was a big day for Ferne, who was returning to the show for the first time since welcoming daughter Sunday AND was bringing the tot along too.

Needless to say Vicky was pretty excited about this and couldn’t hide her affection for the new mum following the programme.

The 30-year-old posed for a glam photo with Ferne, 27, on Instagram and wrote: ‘She’s ma bestie, she’s ma bestie… ❤️ Wonderful to catch up with this incredible human on @thismorning today…

‘And needless to say she looked beautiful and baby Sunday is PERFECT!!!’

Awww. The post proved a hit with fans as well as the girls’ fellow I’m A Celebrity 2015 finalist George Shelley, who commented: ‘Ma girls’

Vicky didn’t stop there with showing her love for Ferne and filmed the former TOWIE star chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the sofa.

‘She’s so gorgeous!’ Vicky said during the Instagram Stories clip as she put her hand towards the screen to affectionately pretend to pinch Ferne’s face.

As well as sharing a cute reunion with Ferne, the ex-Geordie Shore lass had work to do in her job as I’m A Celebrity correspondent on the show.

Meanwhile Ferne opened up about motherhood during her interview and spoke of how she continues to fall more and more in love with baby Sunday, who she gave birth to early last month.

The tot’s arrival followed a difficult few months for Ferne following the trial and conviction of her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins for an acid attack in a London nightclub.

‘For me, there was always light at the end of the tunnel,’ she said of becoming a mum. ‘It has been a turbulent seven months for me but I had something to look forward to. That was my focus.

‘I needed to focus on keeping healthy, on not being stressed, and by doing that I was surrounding myself with friends and family, being busy, I kept on working.’

Awww, it’s good to have you and Vicky back, Ferne!