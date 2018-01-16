Vicky Pattison reveals wedding to John Noble is on HOLD after admitting she’s ‘not ready to be a wife’

The couple were planning to tie the knot in July...

Vicky Pattison has revealed that she has postponed her summer wedding to fiancé John Noble.

The TV star was due to walk down the aisle in July but has decided to postpone her big day due to other commitments.

‘We are putting the wedding back a year or two,’ Vicky admitted.

‘We’ve been so stressed building our dream house and I haven’t been able to dedicate enough time to the wedding as well. I don’t want to rush it and to be honest I don’t think I’m ready to be a wife yet.’

Despite deciding to put saying ‘I do’ on hold for the time being, Vicky adores being in a serious relationship with John.

‘I’m loving being a fiancée. Being a fiancée is young and exciting. I’ve just come to terms with being 30,’ she told the Daily Star.

‘I’m not ready to come to terms with being married yet as well. I want to enjoy my engagement for a few years. I have my whole life to be a wife so I want to give being a fiancée some loving for a few years too.’

Vicky, 30, and John announced their plans to marry back in July last year.

Businessman John popped the questions with a 3.6 carat marquise-cut diamond ring while Vicky was staying at his home near Newcastle.

When the duo headed out to walk his pet pooch, John got down on one knee.

‘I was playing with Roxie when she shook her head and got slobber all over my face. When I wiped it away, John was in front of me on one knee,’ she previously revealed to OK! Magazine.

‘I couldn’t believe it, I burst into tears. I said yes and then I looked at the ring and I was blown away, it was amazing.’

Vicky and John first met when she was 20 and the pair dated for a while before calling time on their relationship.

They rekindled their romance in 2016 while in Australia’s Gold Coast and Vicky was keen to confirm the news with fans on Instagram.

