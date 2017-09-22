Awww, Vicky's picked SUCH a special day to get hitched on

Vicky Pattison has been on cloud nine since getting engaged to fiancé John Noble and now some seriously adorable details of her WEDDING have been revealed!

The former Geordie Shore star – who revealed she’d agreed to marry John back in July – is set to get hitched to her man next summer, with her grandparents having accidentally revealed that Vicky’s tying the knot on their 65th anniversary. Awww.

As if that wasn’t cute enough, 29-year-old Vicky is reportedly planning to have the ceremony at a venue near her home city of Newcastle where her family roots are.

The lovebirds will apparently become man and wife at the luxury Le Petit Chateau venue setting them back a cool £175k.

‘Le Petit Chateau is one of the nicest venues in the North East and Vicky has set her heart on getting married around there to be close to her and John’s family,’ a source says.

‘They looked around the place last week and were very cute and tactile, pointing out where they’d put things and seeing how much it would cost to hire out the whole place.’

The pair decided pretty quickly on the location by the sounds of it, with the insider telling The Sun: ‘They were blown away and put down a deposit immediately – John’s not short of a few bob either, they want the best.’

It comes after Vicky revealed earlier this month that her old Geordie Shore castmates probably won’t be making the guest list – but let slip the names of some famous friends who will be there.

‘I haven’t spoken to the Geordie Shore lot for a long time, so it wouldn’t make sense having them there,’ she told Star magazine. ‘Saying that, some of them are John’s friends.

‘Only people we love [will be invited]. I’ve invited Stacey Soloman, Joe Swash, Elliott Wright and Sadie Stuart.’

Vicky and John went public with their romance last November, having previously dated years ago.

The reality star was over the moon when her man popped the question over the summer and admitted she burst into tears – bless!

Now excuse us whilst we pencil in some hat shopping in time for next summer…