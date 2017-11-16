Things are getting very real for bride-to-be Vicky

Vicky Pattison is excitedly planning her wedding to John Noble and it turns out that we’re going to get to share a HUGE part of the preparations with her via a TV show.

The reality star has signed up to hit TLC show Say Yes To The Dress UK, which sees brides shopping for their dress at an Essex boutique with the help of royal frock designer David Emanuel.

It sounds like the team might have their work cut out helping Vicky, 30, to choose her gown though as she’s bringing some opinionated people with her – AND wants to come away with not one but two dresses!

‘I’m such a big fan of Say Yes to the Dress and have been watching obsessively on TLC,’ the bride-to-be tells MTV. ‘I really can’t wait to meet David Emanuel and try on some gorgeous wedding dresses.

‘David’s got his work cut out for him with me and my entourage – we’re all very honest and pretty emotional, plus I want two dresses!

‘I’m hoping he’ll help me find “the One”, or two! If not, he’s going to get it in the ear from my Mum.’

Yikes, let’s hope Vic discovers her perfect frock then!

It looks like the former Geordie Shore star has been getting a head start on dress shopping before the show, having shared a photo with fans on Wednesday as she hit a bridal store and gushed about how much she’d loved it.

‘Today was possibly one of the best days of my life… I took my first proper steps towards being a proper bride with the most fantastic people around me!!!’ Vicky captioned a snap which shows her wearing a veil.

‘most of all THANKYOU to this beautiful lot who came with me today- supported me and we’re just adorable!’

Awww, exciting! It’s thought that Vicky and John – who got engaged in July – will tie the knot near their home city of Newcastle next summer.