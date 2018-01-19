It's been a revealing night for VB...

Victoria Beckham has made sure all eyes were on her at an event held in her honour by wearing a pretty daring frock…

The designer showed off her nipples in a flimsy red dress whilst attending a Vogue Spain dinner on Thursday evening to celebrate her being their latest cover star – just hours after she’d confessed to trying to cover her mosquito bites before the bash.

Victoria, 43, made it clear that she’d gone braless as she posed for photos in the gown at the event in Madrid but didn’t seem fazed by her chest making itself known.

She also didn’t let the bites situation bother her, having sharing a candid video on Instagram Stories earlier in the evening showing an assistant attempting to hide the markings on her legs shortly before the dinner.

In the clip the mum-of-four is heard saying from behind the camera that the critters had bitten her ‘on holiday’ and that it ‘wasn’t too sexy’. Don’t worry, VB, we’ve all been there!

It wasn’t the only behind-the-scenes secret that Victoria shared with her fans as she also sought their help in getting ready for the event.

First the former Spice Girl posted a snap of two dresses and asked which she should pick, leading her to opt for THAT red frock.

She also quizzed her followers on whether she should wear her hair up or down and ended up having her locks styled into a chic updo.

Victoria had admitted before the bash that she’d just flown in from Paris and had got stuck in traffic along the way, so it sounds like it was all quite a rush to get ready.

It comes after the designer confessed in her Vogue Spain interview that she no longer cares about what anyone thinks of her.

‘I have grown up in public since I was 19-year-old, my days of worrying what people think I left behind,’ she says.

Good for you, VB!