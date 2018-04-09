Cute pic alert!

When it comes to sharing adorable photos of her kids, Victoria Beckham has got it down.

Seriously, have you ever seen a brood of cuter children than the Beckhams?

And the proud mum-of-four has been at it again with her latest snap, as Vic gave her followers a sweet glimpse into how she spends some quality time with youngest daughter Harper.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

After jetting off on an incredible trip to Miami last week, the mum and daughter duo spent their Sunday evening enjoying something a little more British as they sat down for a cup of tea. Well, kind of…

More: David Beckham vs Victoria Beckham: Who is the most powerful?

Sharing the sweet moment on her Instagram Stories, 43-year-old Victoria posted a photo of the little one treating her to a mug of tea (water) as the pair chilled out on a fluffy rug.

In the snap, Harper can be seen dressed in an adorable pink dress as she carefully pours the drink into a matching pink tea set.

‘Tea and reading with mummy’, former Spice Girls star Victoria wrote next to the photo, which also sees a copy of a cute personalised book called ‘Harper and the Sea of Secrets’, as well as Roald Dahl classic ‘Matilda’.

Cute, right? Meanwhile, the whole family have also been making us jealous by sharing a load of snaps from their sunny Easter break across the pond.

David and Victoria, along with kids — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and little Harper — spent their week attending superstar tennis matches, hanging out with some famous friends and cruising around Miami in a luxury yacht. It’s alright for some…

The famous family kicked things off by attending the Miami Open men’s tennis finals where lucky Romeo even had the chance to hit a few balls with former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

Thank you so much @carowozniacki !!🎾 A post shared by RomeoBeckham (@romeobeckham) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

The stars then spent the evening partying with their pals on an amazing boat, splashing around in the clear water before heading back to dry land to watch the sunset across the incredible Miami skyline.

MIAMI ❤️ A post shared by RomeoBeckham (@romeobeckham) on Apr 2, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

Ah to be a Beckham…