Victoria Beckham has been getting in a celebratory mood ahead of her birthday by sharing the CUTEST photos and videos from quality time with her family.

The fashion designer – who is turning 44 on Tuesday – joined daughter Harper for a dance in the sun as they enjoyed a day out in Hollywood on Monday and it’s all kinds of cute.

‘Dancing and having fun in sunshine x kisses from mummy and Harper x 🌞🌞🌞🌞,’ Victoria captioned the footage.

In the post VB sways from side to side while holding her white skirt and a happy Harper, 6, bounces up and down beside her. Awww.

The pair were helping Victoria’s actress pal Eva Longoria to celebrate getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Spice Girl went on to share a sweet snap of the friends together.

‘We are so proud of @evalongoria receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame x kisses from us all,’ she wrote alongside the picture with a heavily pregnant Eva.

After the celebrations Victoria and Harper reunited with the rest of the Beckhams to enjoy time together before VB’s birthday.

A proud Victoria shared a sweet photo with her sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, as well as Harper and couldn’t help but gush about them.

‘Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckham kisses,’ the mum-of-four captioned the post.

Hubby David Beckham, 42, wasn’t left out either as Victoria also cuddled up to her man for a rare picture together.

‘Amazing day in the sunshine,’ she wrote. ‘Kisses from us!’

Fans found the posts all seriously adorable, with one commenting: ‘Yas perfect so cute’

‘ur family is just perfect,’ another added.

It comes after the family were seen enjoying a fun day out at Disneyland over the weekend (minus Brooklyn, who was of course at Coachella).

The trip certainly seemed to bring out the big kid in David, who happily posted a selfie in a cap with Micky Mouse ears.

AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING day @disneyland ♥️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

We think it’s a good look on you, Becks!