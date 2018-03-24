We can't deal with the cuteness...

We’re used to Victoria Beckham sharing some adorable family moments on Instagram.

But on Friday things got even cuter when the mum-of-four received a thoughtful gift from only daughter Harper.

Yup, little Harper showed off her artistic skills when she gave her mum drawing of a hand with blue painted nails and a bracelet, along with the words: ‘freinds forever’.

And 43-year-old Vic – who also shares kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13 with hubby David – couldn’t resist sharing a sweet snap of her surprise on Insta Stories, as she showed off her six-year-old’s handywork.

Next to the colourful picture, the star wrote: ‘Kisses from Harper x’. And just LOOK how cute this is…

We reckon Harper’s efforts might even be a nod to her mum’s days in the Spice Girls – y’know, friendship never ends…

This isn’t the first time Harper has treated her mum to a sweet treat, as earlier this week the little one kicked off Victoria’s day in the right way – by bringing her a strong, steaming coffee.

If that wasn’t cute enough, the youngest Beckham added a handwritten note which read: ‘Dear mummy, I hope you like my cofe I made you. Lots of love best ever girl Harper’, alongside a drawing of a heart and cup of coffee.

Clearly David and Victoria have got an artist in their brood!

Meanwhile, eldest Beckham son Brooklyn has also been causing a stir on social media when he shared a tribute to his mum.

The teenager is currently studying photography at university in New York and took to Instagram to let Victoria know she’s appreciated.

‘Miss you @victoriabeckham,’ Brooklyn captioned the poolside snap on Thursday.

But rather than focusing on the cute sentiment, many fans were distracted by Victoria’s FEET in the picture – which appear to be in a rather odd position.

Obviously this led to a load of comments along the lines of: ‘Am I the only one confused bc her feet look weird?’

Nope, we’re confused too…