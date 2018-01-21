These photos are amazing!

David and Victoria Beckham have taken a trip to the countryside with their kids over the weekend – and it looks pretty amazing.

As well as Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6, joining the A-Listers on the family getaway, the Beckham’s close pals the Ramsay family also been staying in a beautiful country house with them.

And luckily for us, Vic has been sharing a load of hilarious videos during their luxury trip, so we can all feel like we went along too (in our dreams).

In the first Instagram clip, 43-year-old Vic catches hubby David cooking up a storm in the kitchen as the pair get stuck into some delicious-looking pizzas.

Rocking a casual look with his long blonde locks and stubble, David can be seen putting his creation into a stone oven, alongside the caption: ‘I mean… @davidbeckham is quiet the chef! Kisses from the country x’.

In the next hilarious video, 43-year-old David shows off his best ‘Salt Bae’ impression while making dessert.

Doing his own take on the infamous sprinkle, the former footie star throws banana on his sweet pizza base before missing it completely and hitting the counter top instead. Ooops!

And if you look closely, you can also spot Gordon Ramsay‘s 18-year-old son Jack leaning back on the kitchen counter alongside Brooklyn.

But the fun didn’t stop there, as fashion designer Victoria also took to Instagram with some cute videos of her brood, including one of herself and Tana Ramsay creating slime with Cruz.

Although the slime-making didn’t exactly got to plan as the contents of the bowl can be seen oozing all over the table. Eeeek!

‘When making slime goes wrong! Kiss @tanaramsay’, the mum-of-four captioned the shot.

Youngest Beckham, Harper also looked to be having an amazing time during their trip as the six-year-old was filmed making a snow angel in the lavish gardens.

‘What are you doing?’ Victoria can be heard asking, before an excited Harper replies: ‘I’m doing a snow angel and that’s what a good time is to do a snow angel… when it’s snowing!’

OKAY, so how do we become a Beckham?